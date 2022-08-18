KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Neutra Corporation's (OTC PINK:NTRR) wholly-owned subsidiary, Deity Wellness, announced that its just-released premium vape kit has met with an enthusiastic consumer response in the days since its introduction. The new kit features cartridges for Delta-8, THC-O and HHC, giving users a variety of choices in how they use the device, depending on their needs.

"Our retail network reports great consumer interest in the new premium vape kit," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "People like the cartridge choices the kit offers and how it compares positively to the competition. They also like the lab-tested quality at an affordable price that Deity customers have come to know and appreciate. We're really pleased with the early feedback from consumers and retailers and expect this new kit to be one of our most successful product lines going forward."

Deity's product line as well as other manufactured products by VIVIS Corporation are available at over 150+ retailers in 17 states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, as well as the company's ecommerce site, deitywellness.com. The ecommerce platform was redesigned in April 2022 to make it more user friendly, fluid and automated, offering a better customer experience. In the next e-commerce site update, all retailers will be listed.

Meanwhile, Deity and VIVIS also announced it has hired a social media manager to handle the company's web-based promotional efforts and make Deity better known in cyberspace areas frequented by CBD consumers. A newly-hired web developer will maintain the website, improve its Search Engine Optimization and drive increased traffic to the site.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipate' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

[email protected]

SOURCE: Neutra Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712648/Deity-Wellness-New-Premium-Vape-Kit-Featuring-Delta-8-THC-O-and-HHC-Hits-the-Market



