Salem+Media+Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the launch of the Sekulow Brothers Podcast with Jordan and Logan Sekulow on the Salem Podcast Network. The first episode of this new podcast will be released on September 12, 2022, and each week, three new episodes will be released. The podcast will include commentary and analysis of a wide variety of topics from the unique perspectives of Jordan and Logan Sekulow.

Jordan and Logan Sekulow

“Our family is known for our intensity,” said Jordan Sekulow. "Through the work of the ACLJ, we always showcase hard hitting analysis and legal work. But with this new podcast, you’ll see us in a casual environment three times a week. You’ll learn about our lives, our unique perspectives, where we agree and where we differ. And we will break down our views on news, politics, family, and culture.”

“We’ve never been seen this way,” added Logan Sekulow. "We look forward to letting you get to know the Sekulow brothers a little better. And we’ll have some fun along the way!"

The Salem Podcast network launched in January 2021 and is already ranked as the 11th most listened to podcast network on the Triton Digital platform, with over 17 million average downloads per month.

“Salem is so excited to launch this podcast with the Sekulow Brothers,” said Phil Boyce, Salem Media’s Senior Vice President for spoken word format. “Logan and Jordan are at the tip of the spear in this culture war we are fighting, and they know the issues better than anybody. This is going to be a ‘must listen’ podcast.”

ABOUT JORDAN SEKULOW:

Jordan Sekulow is the Executive Director of the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), a practicing attorney, and cohost of Sekulow, a syndicated radio program providing cutting analysis of today's political and legal landscape with elected officials and conservative leaders. In addition, he serves as President and CEO of ACLJ Action.

In a role separate from the ACLJ, Jordan Sekulow served on President Trump's legal team for the Mueller investigation and first impeachment trial. He also has extensive background as a conservative political organizer, including serving on multiple presidential campaigns.

Jordan has been a guest commentator on FOX News, MSNBC, CNN, Newsmax, and OAN, as well as in print in the Washington Times, Washington Post, Daily Caller, and National Review Online. He is a graduate of Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, VA, where he served as co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Regent Journal of Law and Public Policy. He is also a graduate of George Washington University and earned his Master of Laws degree (LL.M.) in International Human Rights from the Georgetown University Law Center. He was named a Visiting Fellow at Oxford University’s Harris Manchester College’s Summer Research Institute in 2014 and as a Visiting Research Scholar at the College’s 2015 Summer Research Institute.

ABOUT LOGAN SEKULOW:

Logan Sekulow is the Director of Media at the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), and an award-winning filmmaker, producer, podcaster, and radio show host, including frequent co-hosting duties on Sekulow. Logan holds degrees from Full Sail University in Film and Entertainment Business as well as a Certificate in Leadership Excellence in Executive Leadership from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management.

Logan began his television career at the popular kid’s network Nickelodeon. His directorial credits include the feature film As Dreamers Do: The Amazing Life of Walt Disney, the award-winning documentary Welcome Home, Dick Van Dyke, many ACLJ documentaries and the pro wrestling TV show Dojo Pro. Logan’s belief in constant innovation continues to ensure the Sekulow message is received by the largest audience possible.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

