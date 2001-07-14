Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”) today announced ASAP has launched in select cities in Central and Northern New Jersey. This marks the first entry for newly branded delivery service in the New York/New Jersey market. The action follows ASAP securing an exclusive mobile ordering agreement with MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

The debut of home and office delivery is the latest step in a multi-faceted strategy for the company, as it enters the New York Tri-State area. ASAP’s proprietary mobile ordering service has already started at MetLife Stadium for its summer concert service and will make its football game debut August 21 when the Giants host Cincinnati. ASAP’s stadium service will be available for all Jets and Giants home games this season, allowing fans to order food and drinks right from their phone, thereby avoiding the typical long lines at concession areas.

“We couldn’t be happier with the reception ASAP has received so far in the area. Fans tell us they enjoy the service at MetLife Stadium and are looking forward to our ‘best-in-class’ service in their homes,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of ASAP, Inc. “It’s vital for our success to have a presence in what’s arguably the biggest consumer market in the world, the New York Tri-State area. Our new relationship with MetLife Stadium – and the Jets and Giants – has already expanded our brand from a national perspective. Some of the nation’s leading consumer brands from a wide array of industries have already taken notice and approached us for new partnerships.”

Beginning today, ASAP offers a convenient choice for those in Newark and Hoboken who don’t want to – or can’t – leave their home or office for their favorite meal. Hundreds of area restaurants in Newark and Hoboken have already signed on with ASAP, including Five Guys, Panera, Red Robin, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Landry’s, Chuck-E-Cheese and 7-Eleven.

In coming weeks, ASAP will offer delivery of a wide variety of items to the area, utilizing its “deliver anything ASAP” model. Products available for delivery will include apparel, luxury, flowers, sporting goods, auto and electrical parts and more.

About ASAP

ASAP, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc., is an online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model making it easy to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered ASAP. Its proprietary in-stadium mobile ordering technology now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues, allowing fans to place orders from their favorite in-stadium concessions, directly from their seats. Additionally, the ASAP platform facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. It provides a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products – ASAP. As of June 30, 2022, ASAP is partnered with over 27,000 restaurants and operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

