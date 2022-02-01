Is the Bear Market Over?

Global stock markets have staged a strong recovery since hitting lows in mid-June, with the S&P 500 down only about 10% from the January highs (it was down about 23% on June 16). A bear market is typically defined as 20% decline from the all-time high.

Since the S&P 500 is the most-watched index in the world, it is considered the gold standard in defining a bear market. The benchmark index hit its all-time high on Jan. 3 and hit its most recent low on June 15.

Similarly, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has erased more than half its bear market losses.

The commodity-focused Toronto Stock Exchange index never even came close to bear market territory and is now almost flat for the year.

It is the same story with the U.K.'s FTSE, which has yet to fall into bear market territory.

Based on my experience with the previous three bear markets, my rule of thumb is to get back into the market after half the losses have been erased. In my experience, it is unlikely we will hit new lows now. Additionally, the momentum from the "bounce" once it reaches the 50% mark should continue.

Other economic indicators I watch seem to confirm the end of the worst of the bear phase.

First, the U.S. monthly consumer price index looks like it has leveled off and started to come down.

CPI historical data

Date Value YOY (%) 2022-07-01 296.28 +8.53% 2022-06-01 296.31 +9.06% 2022-05-01 292.30 +8.58% 2022-04-01 289.11 +8.26% 2022-03-01 287.50 +8.54% 2022-02-01 283.72 +7.87%

Second, job openings in the U.S. appears to be coming off their peak, confirming that labor shortages are easing.

Crude oil prices are also down to a more reasonable level. This should have a continued dampening effect on inflation and a positive effect on the global economy. This is particularly important in improving the moods of consumers as the consumer sentiment index recently hit all-time lows. Any improvement here should galvanize the stock market further. (Note that consumer sentiment is a lagging indicator.)

Another leading indicator is the manufacturing PMI composite index. The latest data shows it is expanding again as any reading over 50% is indicative of growth. As such, I expect there to be modest growth in the U.S. economy during the latter half of the year.

Conclusion

Inflation appears to have peaked for now. While most central banks like the Federal Reserve are still raising rates (China is the exception here, as they have cut rates), the tightening cycle should end by year-end.

I think the Fed will then hold the rates for 2023 while watching the inflation and employment numbers carefully. Remember the Fed has a dual mandate to ensure stable prices while maximizing employment. Once there is clear evidence that inflation is cooling down and employment is stable, the central bank should ease off on hiking rates in 2023.

As far as the overall stock market is concerned, I think the worst is over and it is safe to get back in. However, the economy will continue to slow down for a while, so there will be lots of volatility. Since stock markets are forward-looking, better times could be ahead.