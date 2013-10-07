In the second quarter of 2022, Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) made some interesting portfolio changes. While the guru, who made his money as an activist investor in the 1970s and 1980s, has been less active in recent years, his presence on a shareholder register is still enough to strike fear into the hearts of any corporate CEO.

Taking on Southwest Gas

The latest target of the hedge fund manager is Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. ( SWX, Financial). Icahn bought a small holding in the company toward the end of last year and hiked his stake to 5.1 million shares, or just over $444 million, at the end of the second quarter, according to Icahn Capital Management’s 13F report.

In April, the guru started pushing for the company to change direction. In an open letter to Southwest Gas' shareholders, Icahn said his "only interest is to replace the incumbent board of directors." He has sought to gain control of the business and replace its CEO after the company adopted a shareholder rights plan to stop his push to make it abandon a $2 billion takeover of Questar Pipeline.

Icahn later launched a tender offer of $82.50 per share, an offer which management rejected as “inadequate.” The company later announced that another buyer was making an offer for the business above this price, but there has been no further movement on that front since.

At the beginning of May, the two parties seemed to reach an agreement to settle their differences. Icahn won the ability to add up to four new independent directors to Southwest’s board. The company also committed to expanding the work of its strategic transactions committee, exploring several moves to unlock value for shareholders.

According to SEC filings, Icahn bought more of the company's shares after the agreement was inked. He bulked up his holdings at the beginning of June, suggesting he thought the business was still undervalued at this point.

Based on Wall Street estimates, the company is on track to earn $4.10 per share in 2022, an increase of 20% year over year.

Earnings per share of $4.90 are penciled in for the following financial year, putting the stock on a 2023 price-earnings multiple of 16.30. It is also projected to yield 3.3%, assuming it can hit these growth targets.

Cheniere Energy

As Icahn has been building his position in Southwest Gas, he has also been selling his holding of liquefied natural gas producer Cheniere Energy Inc. ( LNG, Financial). The fund manager has owned a position in this company for a long time. He first bought the stock in the second and third quarters of 2015, buying at prices in the mid-$50 range.

He agitated to change the board, which he believed was overpaid for their work. He has been well repaid for his patience in recent months. The stock has traded up to nearly $140 per share as the global demand for LNG has spiked following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While the fund manager has been selling the position slowly over the years, he likely still made a substantial profit after recent gains.

Buying his own business

Another notable transaction is Icahn Enterprises LP ( IEP, Financial). This is Icahn’s holding company, which owns a range of industrial and nonindustrial businesses.

Icahn’s fund is the largest owner, but he clearly believes the stock is undervalued. The fund has been building its stake steadily over the years, with a further 8% increase in the second quarter. It currently accounts for 64% of the equity portfolio.

We can argue that no one knows this business better than Icahn and the team at the fund, and if they think the stock is undervalued, it might be worth a closer look.

Investors should be aware that 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.