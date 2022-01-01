CORSAIR®, a world leader in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today announced the availability of the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage™ Edition laptop from the CORSAIR webstore and distributors worldwide. Starting at an MSRP of $2,699.99, the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 features state-of-the-art AMD processor and graphics for mobile systems working in tandem using exclusive AMD smart technologies, alongside CORSAIR and Elgato software and technologies, to create a gaming and streaming experience like no other.

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 comes equipped with AMD’s most advanced components to deliver high-end performance in an incredibly thin 19.8mm form-factor. An 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon™ RX 6800M mobile graphics enable players to game at maximum settings while capturing gameplay at high frame rates, bolstered by AMD smart technologies such as AMD Smart Access Memory™ to get even more performance out of your top-of-the-line components. CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SODIMM memory rounds out the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600’s powerful hardware, delivering the incredibly high frequencies of the DDR5 platform.

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 displays amazingly detailed gameplay with stunning color accuracy on a 16” 2560x1600 QHD+ IPS screen with an ultra-high 240Hz refresh rate. With support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology, gamers can experience jaw-dropping gameplay the way it was meant to be seen – at impressively high frame rates without screen tearing.

Incorporating exclusive content-creation technology from Elgato, the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is a streamer’s dream come true. Ten easy-access S-key shortcut buttons put one-touch streaming control at your fingertips, powered by Elgato Stream Deck software. The laptop’s 1080p30 FHD webcam captures your face in sharp detail, while a directional 4-microphone array with ambient noise cancellation clearly registers your voice even when it’s competing with background noise.

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 laptop is available in the North American, UK, German, French, and Nordic keyboard layouts at launch.

For those who want to further customize the specs or the look of their CORSAIR VOYAGER laptop, ORIGIN PC will also offer custom UV printing or laser etching options. All ORIGIN PC systems include free lifetime 24/7 US based technical support and free lifetime labor. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.originpc.com

Technical Specifications

SKU CN-9000003-NA/UK/DE/FR/ND CN-9000004-NA/UK/DE/FR/ND CPU AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.4GHz+ AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.8GHz+ GPU Radeon™ RX 6800M Display 16.0", 16:10, 2560x1600, 240Hz Integrated MUX Switch Yes Memory 2x8GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM 2x16GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD Keyboard Full size, CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical switches (in conjunction with membrane for half-height keys) Webcam 1080p30 S-Keys 10-Key Stream Deck shortcut buttons plus arrow control Ports 2x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt™ 3 compatibility, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, SDXC 7.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jack Wifi 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) Dual Band Simultaneous Bluetooth® Bluetooth 5.2 Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery 6410mAh, 99Wh Dimensions and Weight 356mm x 286.7mm x 19.9mm, 2.4kg MSRP $2699.99 Exc. Tax / £2699.99 Inc. VAT / 3299.99 € Inc. tax $2999.99 Exc. Tax / £2999.99 Inc. VAT / 3699.99 € Inc. tax

A Windows 11 Pro version of both models will also be available soon.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 Gaming Laptop is available immediately from the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is backed by a one-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

