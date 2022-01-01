Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that 79 of the firm’s financial advisors were named to the Forbes “Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” list. In addition, six of those who qualified for the broader list were named to the select “Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” list, comprised of 100 financial advisors across the industry recognized by Forbes.

Published by Forbes annually, the lists spotlight the next generation of financial advisors under 40 who are poised to help shape the future of the industry. Advisors are evaluated according to a variety of performance-based criteria covering assets under management, revenue generation and modeling industry best practices, including upholding high levels of ethical standards.

“Congratulations to these talented advisors who continue to chart a bright future for the wealth management industry,” said Bill Williams, EVP, President Ameriprise Franchise Group. “These professionals deliver the best of what Ameriprise has to offer: outstanding client service, personalized advice, a deep level of care, and absolute dedication to helping their clients achieve their financial goals.”

“We applaud our advisors’ accomplishments and we’re proud to partner with them and invest in their continued success,” said Pat O’Connell, EVP, President Ameriprise Advisor & Ameriprise Financial Institutions Groups. “Ameriprise has long been a destination for advisors who seek rewarding and meaningful careers. We do our part by helping them in their journey through our culture of support, mentorship, and professional development so they can deliver consistently excellent service to their clients. We could not be more thrilled to see this recognition that they have worked so hard to earn.”

The full list of Forbes “Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” can be found here.

The full list of Forbes “Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” can be found here.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Source: Forbes, “Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” and “Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors,” Aug. 3, 2022.

The Forbes Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors and Top 250 Wealth Advisors rankings are developed by SHOOK Research and are created using an algorithm that includes both qualitative (in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings; client impact; industry experience; review of best practices and compliance records; and firm nominations) and quantitative (assets under management and revenue generated for their firms) data. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. These rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience and are based on data from the current calendar year. Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research do not receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005589/en/