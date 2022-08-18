Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Hyundai Releases 2023 Santa Cruz Pricing Including New Night Model

Just now
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022

  • 2023 Santa Cruz Night Model Features Bold Blackout Trim Theme
  • Blind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Safe Exit Warning are Now Standard for 2023 Santa Cruz

New Santa Cruz Night Model
The 2023 Santa Cruz Night, in addition to AWD SEL Activity equipment, adds:

  • 2.5-liter, turbocharged, direct-injected engine
  • Eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission
  • Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters
  • Dark chrome grille
  • NIGHT-exclusive dark, 20-inch alloy wheels
  • NIGHT-exclusive dark front and rear lower fascia design
  • NIGHT-exclusive gloss black mirror caps and door handles
  • Dual side steps

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pricing

Model

Engine

Transmission

Drivetrain

MSRP

SE

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic
with SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$25,450

SEL

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic
with SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$27,790

SEL Activity

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic
with SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$31,060

SE

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic
with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$26,950

SEL

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic
with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$29,290

SEL Activity

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic
with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$32,560

NIGHT

2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.

8-speed DCT
with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$35,810

SEL Premium

2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.

8-speed DCT
with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$37,350

Limited

2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.

8-speed DCT
with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$40,320

Freight Charges for the 2023MY Santa Cruz are $1,295.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

