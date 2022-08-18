Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 208 stocks valued at a total of $1.77Bil. The top holdings were VOO(22.25%), VTV(6.68%), and LLY(5.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC bought 293,170 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 6,172,000. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/18/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $120.37 per share and a market cap of $1,570.83Bil. The stock has returned -11.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-book ratio of 6.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 5.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC bought 150,822 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 3,175,200. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/18/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $121.27 per share and a market cap of $1,572.20Bil. The stock has returned -11.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-book ratio of 6.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC bought 8,700 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 254,402. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/18/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $291.34 per share and a market cap of $2,168.75Bil. The stock has returned 0.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-book ratio of 13.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.19 and a price-sales ratio of 11.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:F by 91,040 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.74.

On 08/18/2022, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $16.1 per share and a market cap of $64.46Bil. The stock has returned 26.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC bought 4,900 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 19,754. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 08/18/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $158.9 per share and a market cap of $310.28Bil. The stock has returned 69.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

