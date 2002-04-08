Cromax® Gen offers the most accurate color formulas, helping to increase productivity and optimize costs for body shops

Certified by Center of Experimentation and Road Safety (CESVI) for highest quality standards, specifications, and performance metrics

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced the launch of its next generation basecoat technology, Cromax® Gen, for the Automotive Refinish industry in Latin America. The new product will help increase productivity and optimize costs for body shops.

“Color reproducibility is key for the Automotive Refinish industry. The speed and accuracy in which we can develop and offer the most accurate color formulas is what differentiates Axalta in our industry. This latest technology further demonstrates our commitment to deliver exceptional products for our customers and enable better business for body shops around the globe,” said Troy Weaver, Senior Vice President for Axalta’s Global Refinish business.

Backed by industry-leading innovation and hands-on training, the Cromax® family of refinish products provides innovative and productive systems, standard setting color tools, and localized business solutions aimed at enabling collision repair professionals to optimize performance.

The next generation technology was developed at Axalta's Global Innovation Center in Philadelphia, thanks to the collaboration of scientists from the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The product will be manufactured at Axalta's Tlalnepantla and Ocoyoacac sites, both in the State of Mexico. It will be exported to Latin America, followed by the United States and Canada.

“At Axalta, we constantly ensure that we have the most complete product portfolio that meets the evolving needs of the Automotive Refinish industry. We are proud to develop and offer innovative technologies and solutions such as Cromax® Gen from Mexico to Latin America,” added Daniel Salcido, Axalta’s Mexico President and Refinish Vice President for Latin America.

Axalta introduced Cromax® Gen during the Expo Center of Experimentation and Road Safety (CESVI) tradeshow in Mexico City, where the company received eight CESVI certifications across its portfolio for meeting or exceeding highest quality standards, specifications, and performance. In addition to Cromax® Gen, other Axalta products certified are ChromaPremier®, ChromaSystem®, Cromax® Pro, Imlar®, Spies Hecker®, Standoblue® and Standox®.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.mx and follow us @axaltaLATAM on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin.

Axalta Coating Systems

Industria Eléctrica 10,

Tlalnepantla de Baz, Estado de México,

www.axalta.mx



Media Contact:

Latin America

Karen Perez

D +52-555-3663-266

[email protected]

Global

Robert Donohoe

D +1-267-756-3803

[email protected]







