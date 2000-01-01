Occidental ( OXY, Financial) (4.6% position), one of the largest U.S. shale producers, has a cash generative, low decline international oil and gas portfolio, as well as midstream and chemicals assets. As part of our fundamental research process, we frequently communicate with Occidental’s management team and conduct due diligence with industry participants, geopolitical experts, lenders, and financial institutions. These meetings have helped us better understand the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global economic slowdown on oil demand, liquidity, and operations.

At only six times forward earnings, Occidental is an attractive investment opportunity in our opinion. The company has demonstrated expertise in hydrocarbon reservoir analysis, technological capabilities from global operations, and operational efficiencies. Occidental is taking a proactive approach to the energy transition via its Low Carbon Ventures business, which we believe shows promise and differentiates the company from its peer group. Building on its long-term experience in carbon capture, Occidental plans to commercialize its Direct Air Capture technology, which reduces atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide.

Since its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum in 2019, Occidental has focused on executing asset sales to reduce balance sheet leverage. From August 2019 through the end of 2021, the company completed approximately $11 billion in asset sales and repaid almost $20 billion in debt. The combination of high oil prices and success in its deleveraging program enabled the company to increase its dividend and reactivate its share repurchase program this year. However, future commodity price declines could limit Occidental’s ability to generate cash flow and service debt. As of June 30, Berkshire Hathaway had built a 16.4% stake in the company, suggesting Occidental could become an acquisition target.

From Dodge & Cox Stock Fund's second-quarter 2022 commentary.