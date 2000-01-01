Of the six new positions in the Fund, General Electric ( GE, Financial) (1.4% position) was the largest. We have followed GE closely for over 30 years, holding meetings with GE’s management and investor relations teams and conducting calls with competitors, industry experts, former employees, sell-side analysts, and others. We have held GE in the Fund on and off over that time period, most recently in 2015. Our deep institutional knowledge enabled us to respond to the price decline in the first half of 2022 and start a position, amid concerns about inflation and supply shortages.

Going forward, we believe GE will continue to benefit from a decade of corporate restructuring and balance sheet clean up. Led by CEO Larry Culp, management recently announced its intention to split into three separate companies by fiscal year 2024. We believe the split-up will provide the potential to create more value than recognized in the current conglomerate structure. Our analysis shows GE trades at over a 50% discount to its sum-of-the-parts valuation.8 As management reduces corporate overhead and investors gain confidence in its ability to separate the company according to plan, we believe the discount to GE’s sum-of-the-parts valuation will narrow significantly.

From Dodge & Cox Stock Fund's second-quarter 2022 commentary.