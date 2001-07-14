Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, announced that, in connection with the previously announced appointment of Andrew S. Sandler, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, it has granted Dr. Sandler an option to purchase 160,000 shares of common stock. The option will vest with respect to 25% of the shares underlying the option on the one-year anniversary of Dr. Sandler’s employment start date, and the remaining 75% of the shares underlying the option will vest in equal monthly installments over the 36-month period following the one-year anniversary of Dr. Sandler’s employment start date, subject to his continued service to Alpine through each relevant vesting date. Dr. Sandler commenced service on August 17, 2022.

In addition, pursuant to the terms of Alpine’s change of control and severance policy, if there is a change of control and, upon or during the 12 months after the change of control, Dr. Sandler’s employment is terminated either (i) by Alpine without cause or (ii) by Dr. Sandler for good reason, the option will become fully vested and exercisable. The option has a ten-year term and an exercise price of $8.38, equal to the per share closing price of Alpine’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on August 17, 2022.

The stock options were granted outside Alpine’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan as an inducement material to Dr. Sandler entering into employment with Alpine in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The terms and conditions of the option are generally consistent with those in Alpine’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan.

About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

