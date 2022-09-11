CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. ( RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today announced that a late breaking abstract of interim clinical data from the ReFocus trial for RLY-4008 has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, being held September 9-13, 2022. The presentation will focus on dose escalation and dose expansion patients with FGFR2 fusion, FGFR inhibitor-naïve cholangiocarcinoma. Relay Therapeutics will host a conference call on September 12, 2022 at 8:00 am E.T. to discuss the results of the presentation.



Late Breaking Oral Presentation Details for RLY-4008:

Title: Efficacy of RLY-4008, a highly selective FGFR2 inhibitor in patients (pts) with a FGFR2-fusion or rearrangement (f/r), FGFR inhibitor (FGFRi)-naïve cholangiocarcinoma (CCA): ReFocus trial

Abstract Number: LBA12

Session Title: Proffered Paper Session 2: GI, Upper Digestive

Date/Time: September 11, 2022 at 3:45 pm C.E.S.T./9:45 am E.T.

The ESMO website indicates that late breaking abstracts will be published on the September 7, 2022 at 7:05 pm E.T.

Conference Call Information

Relay Therapeutics will host a conference call and live webcast on September 12, 2022 at 8:00 am E.T. Registration and dial-in for the conference call may be accessed through Relay Therapeutics’ website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations . An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

The presentation from the ESMO Congress will also be available on the Relay Therapeutics website under Publications: https://relaytx.com/publications/ .

About RLY-4008

RLY-4008 is a potent, selective and oral small molecule inhibitor of FGFR2, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is frequently altered in certain cancers. FGFR2 is one of four members of the FGFR family, a set of closely related proteins with highly similar protein sequences and properties. Preclinically, RLY-4008 demonstrated FGFR2-dependent killing in cancer cell lines and induced regression in in vivo models, while minimal inhibition of other targets was observed, including other members of the FGFR family. In addition, RLY-4008 demonstrated strong activity against known clinical on-target resistance mutations in cellular and in vivo preclinical models. RLY-4008 is currently being evaluated in a clinical trial in patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors with a single arm, potentially registration-enabling cohort for pan-FGFR ("FGFRi") treatment-naïve FGFR2-fusion CCA. To learn more about the clinical trial of RLY-4008, please visit here.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of disparate technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug discovery. Its Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding Relay Therapeutics’ strategy, business plans and focus; the progress and timing of updates on the clinical development of the programs across Relay Therapeutics’ portfolio, including RLY-4008; and expected therapeutic benefits of its programs. The words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “seek,” “predict,” “future,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on countries or regions in which Relay Therapeutics has operations or does business, as well as on the timing and anticipated results of its clinical trials, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current or planned clinical trials or the development of Relay Therapeutics’ drug candidates; the risk that the results of its clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; Relay Therapeutics’ ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of its planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Relay Therapeutics’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Relay Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Relay Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

