ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (: OXM) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Following the news release, the company will also hold a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Thomas C. Chubb lll, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, and K. Scott Grassmyer, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer, to discuss its financial results.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.oxfordinc.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through September 15, 2022 and by phone by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13732205.

