Dillard's, Inc. Announces $0.20 Cash Dividend

2 hours ago
Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005753/en/

