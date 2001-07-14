Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022.
