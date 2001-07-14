HCA+Healthcare%2C+Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is scheduled to present at the following healthcare conference:

September 13, 2022 at 8:35 am EDT at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference held at the Sheraton New York in New York, NY.

A link to the live audio webcast, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.hcahealthcare.com.

Dates and times may be subject to change, please check the conference schedule or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for the latest information.

