Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Aptiv Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.375 per share on its 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, payable on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

Aptiv_Logo.jpg

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

favicon.png?sn=DE40508&sd=2022-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-declares-quarterly-preferred-share-dividend-301602819.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE40508&Transmission_Id=202208181645PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE40508&DateId=20220818
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles