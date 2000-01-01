Dodge & Cox Comments on Entain

Entain ( LSE:ENT, Financial) is a UK-based global gaming operator with leading market share positions in the largest ex-U.S. online gaming markets. The company also has a 50/50 joint venture with MGM Resorts called BetMGM, an online sports betting and iGaming operator serving the U.S. market. We believe the company can grow free cash flow at a double-digit rate over our three- to five-year investment horizon as online penetration of gaming increases and the company expands further into new, high-growth territories. BetMGM currently has the second-highest market share in the fast-growing U.S. online gaming market, which is expected to reach over $20 to $50 billion in revenue over the next five to seven years. While regulation could impact Entain’s profitability or slow its growth trajectory, we believe states across the United States will continue to legalize online gambling. Entain (0.5% position) trades at 13.7 times forward earnings.

From Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund's second-quarter 2022 commentary.