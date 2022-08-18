DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 226 stocks valued at a total of $513.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHO(1.68%), CVX(1.63%), and FLRN(1.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 19,059-share investment in NAS:ANAT. Previously, the stock had a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.21 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, American National Group Inc traded for a price of $190.02 per share and a market cap of $5.11Bil. The stock has returned 25.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American National Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-book ratio of 0.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 37,863 shares in NAS:FOXF, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.41 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, Fox Factory Holding Corp traded for a price of $107.22 per share and a market cap of $4.53Bil. The stock has returned -27.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fox Factory Holding Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SWX by 37,207 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.09.

On 08/18/2022, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc traded for a price of $79.47 per share and a market cap of $5.33Bil. The stock has returned 14.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 36.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MUSA by 12,708 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.18.

On 08/18/2022, Murphy USA Inc traded for a price of $299.83 per share and a market cap of $7.00Bil. The stock has returned 95.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Murphy USA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-book ratio of 9.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 16,028 shares in NAS:LANC, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $137.13 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, Lancaster Colony Corp traded for a price of $148.2 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned -18.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lancaster Colony Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-book ratio of 4.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 24.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

