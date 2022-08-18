GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Goldman Sachs was founded in 1869 by Marcus Goldman, expanding into a general partnership in 1885 with his son and sons-in-law. The company joined the New York Stock Exchange in 1896 and would experience rapid growth. In 1906, the firm would help two clients, the United Cigar Manufacturers and Sears Roebuck, to achieve success in IPOs, starting a tradition of having a Goldman partner on the boards of major clients. During the 1910s, Goldman Sachs created innovative financial practices that managed public offerings for several small companies that would grow to become large corporations. Although expansion continued at a great pace through the 1920s, Goldman Sachs was hit hard in 1929. Its recovery was slow, taking until the mid-1930s for the commercial-paper and securities to become profitable again. Once recovered, the company would add a great deal of investment activities, ranging from new domestic and international share offerings to research and mergers and acquisitions. When Sidney Weinberg assumed a senior role at the company, he shifted Goldman Sachs’s focus towards investment banking. The success of Goldman Sachs role in the Ford Motor Company’s IPO in 1956 under his watch would cement the company’s place in the market. Weinberg was succeeded by Gus Levy in 1969, and Goldman Sachs would grow to become an influential financial institution during this time. In 1981, Goldman Sachs acquired the firm of J. Aron & Co., giving it a strong position in South American markets. Facing fierce competition, Goldman Sachs sought capital and created a holding company, the Goldman Sachs Group, with subsidiaries. In the 1990s, Goldman Sachs would become one of the most profitable companies in the world with profits well into the billions. A major component of this growth was the focus on international expansion, allowing the firm to participate on many investment projects such as the Mexican bailout and Finland Neste Oy oil. The latter half of the 1990s would be marked with acquisitions as Goldman Sachs worked to stabilize its unpredictable trading business and retain its leadership role in the industry. The company had its IPO just before the new millennia, raising $3.6 billion and naming Henry Paulson Jr. as the CEO. And, although suffering a slowdown during the financial troubles of 2007-2010, Goldman Sachs continues to be a major leader in the investment banking market. Notable mutual funds and ETFs include the Equity Growth, Global Income, and Equity Factor Index.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6427 stocks valued at a total of $440.17Bil. The top holdings were SPY(4.56%), MSFT(2.34%), and AAPL(2.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC reduced their investment in NAS:FLYW by 198,139 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.54.

On 08/18/2022, Flywire Corp traded for a price of $26.96 per share and a market cap of $2.92Bil. The stock has returned -29.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Flywire Corp has a price-book ratio of 6.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -126.96 and a price-sales ratio of 12.33.

During the quarter, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 1,878,687 shares of NYSE:GSL for a total holding of 3,895,884. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.72.

On 08/18/2022, Global Ship Lease Inc traded for a price of $19.54 per share and a market cap of $717.64Mil. The stock has returned 5.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Ship Lease Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-book ratio of 0.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 7,243,735 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 53,231,431. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/18/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $427.89 per share and a market cap of $393.14Bil. The stock has returned -1.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 29,479,360 shares of NAS:DXCM for a total holding of 32,780,000. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.85.

On 08/18/2022, DexCom Inc traded for a price of $87.53 per share and a market cap of $34.10Bil. The stock has returned -31.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DexCom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 181.97, a price-book ratio of 15.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 86.40 and a price-sales ratio of 13.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 23,274,317 shares of NYSE:STWD for a total holding of 23,885,000. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.02.

On 08/18/2022, Starwood Property Trust Inc traded for a price of $23.91 per share and a market cap of $7.39Bil. The stock has returned 1.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starwood Property Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.19 and a price-sales ratio of 5.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

