Wealthquest Corp recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 E-BUSINESS WAY CINCINNATI, OH 45241

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $552.00Mil. The top holdings were VV(20.60%), AFG(8.63%), and VONG(7.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealthquest Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wealthquest Corp bought 663,430 shares of NAS:VONG for a total holding of 743,088. The trade had a 6.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.78.

On 08/18/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund traded for a price of $65.75 per share and a market cap of $7.95Bil. The stock has returned -7.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a price-book ratio of 9.71.

The guru established a new position worth 709,769 shares in ARCA:JKE, giving the stock a 6.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.58 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $283.8065 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 22.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 293,377-share investment in NAS:SHY. Previously, the stock had a 3.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.83 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.59 per share and a market cap of $25.62Bil. The stock has returned -3.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 173,612-share investment in NAS:IEI. Previously, the stock had a 3.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.34 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $119.47 per share and a market cap of $12.19Bil. The stock has returned -8.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 240,216 shares in ARCA:JKD, giving the stock a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.68 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $221.9109 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 27.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.