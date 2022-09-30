Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for September, October and November, 2022

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of September, October and November 2022 as per the following schedule:

Month

Record Date

Distribution Date

Distribution Amount

September, 2022

September 30, 2022

October 17, 2022

$0.034375

October, 2022

October 31, 2022

November 15, 2022

$0.034375

November, 2022

November 30, 2022

December 15, 2022

$0.034375

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France, Germany and Spain but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220818005784r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005784/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles