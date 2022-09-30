Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of September, October and November 2022 as per the following schedule:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount September, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 17, 2022 $0.034375 October, 2022 October 31, 2022 November 15, 2022 $0.034375 November, 2022 November 30, 2022 December 15, 2022 $0.034375

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France, Germany and Spain but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005784/en/