Olo, Inc. develops cloud-based, on-demand commerce platforms for multi-location restaurant brands.

On August 11, 2022, Olo announced its second quarter results and outlook. The Company’s net loss for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $11.7 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.02 per share, a year ago. During Olo’s quarterly earnings call with analysts, the Company disclosed that Subway franchises (approximately 15,000 locations) have begun the process of replacing Olo’s Rails product with a homegrown solution. During the call, the Company stated that it expects “Subway’s direct marketplace integration to continue with the balance of their locations being removed from our total active location count in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2023.” On this news, the price of Olo shares declined by $4.73 per share, or approximately 36.41%, from $12.99 per share to close at $8.26 on August 12, 2022.

