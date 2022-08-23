VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usha Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: USHA), ( USHAF) (FSE:JO0), based in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on lithium exploration, today announced that Deepak Varshney, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.



DATE: August 23rd, 2022

TIME: 1:30 PM PDT / 4:30 PM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24th, 25th, 26th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Highlights

Maiden drill program planned at the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project (https://bit.ly/3T4z6Hc)

Spinout of the Nicobat nickel project into Formation Metals (https://bit.ly/3ptqe01)

Closing of oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of $2,895,401 (https://bit.ly/3bZTHM8)



About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada; Nicobat, a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Ontario; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Usha Resources Ltd.

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (778) 899-1780

[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]