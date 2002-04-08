VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) ( UDOCF) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Italian MP, Mr. Roberto Caon to its advisory board with immediate effect.



Mr. Caon is an elected member of the Italian Parliament. Since 2013, he has been a Member of the Italian Republic with the functions of: member of the Transport, Digitization, and Communications Commission of the Italian Parliament, member of the Bicameral Commission for Regional Affairs, and member of the Agriculture Commission. In Parliament, counted among his numerous successes, he has assisted with the implementation of various telemedicine services in the family sector. He has done this through the identification of innovative processes for patient care and the strengthening of multi-professional and multidisciplinary collaboration between different professionals. This work is now included in the proposed National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the 750 billion European plan that the member countries will use for the recovery of national economies, severely tested by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to his current role in the Italian Parliament, Mr. Caon has spent over 30 years as an entrepreneur coordinating and designing solutions and technologies in the engineering, automotive and manufacturing sectors that are currently employed in 34 countries and used by hundreds of companies in both B2B and B2B2C environments. He held the role of owner and administrator of Giorgia Srl., a small / medium company active in the automotive and manufacturing engineering sector. He has worked extensively in the development of foreign markets for various companies in the metalworking and manufacturing sectors. He is currently a member of many trade associations linked to his extensive personal entrepreneurial background.

Antonio Baldassarre, CEO of UniDoc, observes: “Our roots and relations with Italy are many and diverse. We have a significant personal history and direct business relationships following our exclusive multi-year agreement with UniCheck s.r.l. of Italy. We worked together to develop and commercialize key technologies and intellectual property in connection with the Virtual Care Solutions Model using software licensed and developed by UniCheck, including cloud computing software, as well as physical booth and kiosk UniCheck designs, as well as hardware. related, including medical devices designed and licensed by UniCheck. "

"These ties with Italy have brought us into contact with Deputy Caon who we believe will lend his vast network of contacts both nationally and from all over the world", continued Baldassarre. “This relationship offers a great professional opportunity that could present the UniDoc solution to an audience we would otherwise have taken years to reach. This is the beginning of a wonderful association and we look forward to working closely with Roberto, so that we can learn from his experiences and results as we work together on the road to commercial success. "

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) ( UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress. You are also invited to join us on social media with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the potential benefits to the Company of Deputy Caon joining its advisory board.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final prospectus dated December 2, 2021 under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

