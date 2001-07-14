(TSX: LWRK) LifeWorks Inc. (the “Company” or “LifeWorks”) announced today a cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of August 2022, to be paid on September 15, 2022 to holders of record of shares of LWRK on August 31, 2022.

LifeWorks designates this dividend to be an “eligible dividend” pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals – mental, physical, financial and social. As the trusted leader in mental health and wellbeing, LifeWorks delivers a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business. Guided by our purpose to improve lives and improve business, we help our clients improve the wellbeing of their people, we help them improve workforce engagement and productivity, thereby improving the performance of our clients’ organizations. LifeWorks is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LWRK). The Company has approximately 7,000 employees, 25,000 clients, and serves 36 million individuals and their families around in more than 160 countries.

