Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (“Bowman”) (Nasdaq: BWMN) announced that Matt Mullenix has joined the company as executive vice president, chief information officer (CIO) and chief information security officer (CISO). Mullenix is an experienced CIO and CISO with a demonstrated history of more than 20 years of leadership in the IT industry as a longtime United States Department of Defense IT contractor.

Before joining Bowman, Mullenix was vice president, CIO, and CISO at VSE Corporation in Alexandria, VA, a public supply chain management and professional services company, and U.S. Department of Defense contractor.

“Matt’s public company experience, cybersecurity background, extensive education and certifications, along with his comprehensive understanding of the IT industry, will be an asset for accelerating growth, adding revenue capabilities and for Bowman's security as we continue to expand,” said Bowman’s Chief Executive Officer Gary Bowman.

As Bowman’s CIO and CISO, Mullenix is responsible for overseeing the people, processes and technologies within the company's IT organization to ensure that technology initiatives support the company’s business goals. He is also responsible for developing and implementing an information security program to protect Bowman’s systems and assets from internal and external threats.

“As cybersecurity professionals continue to receive more threats and encounter more obstacles, we must continue to modernize and enhance proper defenses to guarantee Bowman’s continued safe and steady growth,” said Mullenix.

“The global IT infrastructure has been changing at an accelerating pace over the last few years as companies shift from traditional IT operating and server environments to cloud computing environments - a massive change - much like the shift from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles,” Mullenix added.

At Bowman, Mullenix intends to ensure the IT department is a net value for the company, allowing its people to move faster, create products and services for existing and new customers, and streamline operations and processes to drive more potential acquisitions at an accelerated rate. Coming from a highly regulated and process-oriented environment, Mullenix noted, “Bowman values progress and results over process and creates an environment where leaders and their teams have an entrepreneurial spirit.”

Mullenix earned two associate degrees in science: one in electronics engineering technology and the second in computer engineering technology from the University of Hawaii Maui College. He furthered his studies at DeVry University in Illinois where he earned a Bachelor of Science in technical management. In addition, Mullenix is certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD CERT) with a certificate in cybersecurity oversight from the Software Engineering Institute at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA. He is also a Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP) from (ISC)², an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 1,500 employees and more than 60 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005008/en/