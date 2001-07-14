Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of digital services to the healthcare industry.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Healthcare Digital Services, scheduled to be released in January 2023. The report will cover companies offering services that help healthcare providers and insurance organizations transform their operations to meet new requirements, improve interoperability and adapt to growing needs for telemedicine and value-based care.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The healthcare industry has undergone major changes in recent years that has put pressure on healthcare providers and insurers to adopt new digital technologies and processes. The COVID-19 pandemic has expanded the use of telemedicine and led more healthcare providers to focus on value-based care. New regulations are forcing companies to change their processes around data access, exchange, transparency and security. Providers face continuing pressure to lower costs along with demand for innovation to improve services.

“Healthcare companies know they urgently need to modernize, and many have launched ambitious transformations,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Service providers are delivering the systems and processes they need to succeed.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 80 healthcare digital services providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the digital services the typical healthcare enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

Payer Digital Transformation Services, evaluating providers of digital transformation services to payers, also known as insurance companies, to help reach members anywhere on any device and improve processes such as enrollment member verification and claims processing.

Provider Digital Transformation Services,assessing providers of services to help healthcare providers such as hospital systems and independent care providers modernize processes and systems related to patient relations and care.

Healthcare Interoperability Services and Solutions, covering providers of products and services for improved data sharing among all participants in the healthcare industry, including advising clients on government guidelines and rules.

Value-based Care Services and Solutions, evaluating providers of products and services to help healthcare providers and payers build or extend value-based care services, which emphasize patient outcomes more than the fee-for-service model commonly used in the U.S.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global healthcare digital services market and examine products and services available in the U.S. and Germany. ISG analysts Ron Exler, Oliver Nickels and Sneha Jayanth will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Companies not listed as healthcare digital services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

