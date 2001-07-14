LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its President & CEO, Mark Behrman will participate in the Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 23rd beginning at 9:30 am ET.

Mr. Behrman will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. The meetings are by appointment only. To schedule a meeting please contact your Seaport Research Partners institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at [email protected].

LSB will provide access to the presentation that management will be referring to on the “Investors” page of its website, www.lsbindustries.com.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Committed to improving the world by setting goals that will reduce our environmental impact on the planet and improve the quality of life for all of its people, the Company is well positioned to play a key role in the reduction of global carbon emissions through its planned carbon capture and sequestration, and zero carbon ammonia strategies. Additional information about LSB can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

