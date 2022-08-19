MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

309 N Water Street Milwaukee, WI 53202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $329.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(3.28%), KO(3.25%), and PFE(3.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 256,688 shares in NYSE:PBA, giving the stock a 2.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.49 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, Pembina Pipeline Corp traded for a price of $37.44 per share and a market cap of $20.62Bil. The stock has returned 31.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pembina Pipeline Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MO by 118,872 shares. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.79.

On 08/19/2022, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $45.48 per share and a market cap of $81.72Bil. The stock has returned 1.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IPG by 149,585 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.8.

On 08/19/2022, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc traded for a price of $29.965 per share and a market cap of $11.71Bil. The stock has returned -13.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 158,359 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 449,074. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.91.

On 08/19/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.4136 per share and a market cap of $131.01Bil. The stock has returned -3.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HPQ by 78,948 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.7.

On 08/19/2022, HP Inc traded for a price of $33.995 per share and a market cap of $33.81Bil. The stock has returned 25.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

