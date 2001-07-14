As drought conditions continue to affect communities across the state, California American Water announced it will be stepping enforcement of its water shortage rules by implementing water waste patrols. The increased monitoring reflects ongoing drought conditions and a need to further curtail water consumption during the dry summer months.

Patrols will begin on Monday, August 8, 2022, throughout the company’s Los Angeles County and Ventura County Districts. California American Water is partnering with Green Media Creations, Inc., and their employees will be in co-branded vehicles and will carry their company identification. The patrols will monitor for prohibited irrigation such as watering on non-designated days, overwatering, overspray and hosing down hard surfaces like driveways.

“The purpose of our water waste patrols is not to punish or shame over-watering,” said Jessica Taylor, Southern California Director of Operations. “This is yet another tool we can use to educate customers on up-to-date watering schedules and incentivize further conservation. We want to help our customers do the right thing and will provide resources and tools that can assist them.”

First time violators will receive a warning and will be prescribed corrective measures. California American Water will work with these customers to educate them about the drought and the associated water use restrictions. Continued violations may result in fines.

California American Water is calling on all consumers to immediately reduce their water use and follow their District’s watering schedule as outlined below.

Ventura County District

Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park, and Camarillo Customers

One-Day-A-Week Residential Odd Address (Addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Saturday Residential Even Address (Addresses ending in 2, 4, 6, 8, 0): Sunday Non-residential (including multi-family apartments, retail and commercial properties, churches, schools, and parks): Wednesday No Watering Monday through Friday for Residential Properties



El Rio Customers

Two-Days-A-Week Odd Address (Addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Tuesday and Saturday Even Address (Addresses ending in 2, 4, 6, 8, 0): Thursday and Sunday No Watering Monday, Wednesday, or Friday



Los Angeles County District

Two-Days-A-Week Odd Address (Addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Tuesday and Saturday Even Address (Addresses ending in 2, 4, 6, 8, 0): Thursday and Sunday No watering on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday



For All Districts

To avoid evaporation, we recommend customers please water outdoors before 9:00 a.m. or after 8:00 p.m.

Watering is limited to a total of 10 minutes per station per allowed day

Hand watering with a garden hose/nozzle and Low-flow irrigation systems (Including drip irrigation and micro spray) that emit less than two gallons per hour are exempt from day of week and time limitation except for irrigation of turf

Residential turf grass irrigation (irrigation timer or garden hose) only permissible on allowed watering day

Commercial customers are prohibited from irrigating non-functional turf

California American Water is working with customers to identify water waste in our service areas and help conserve our precious resource. Customers can report water waste activities and find additional information by visiting their local conservation webpage. Ventura County District customers can visit Ventura+%28amwater.com%29 and Los Angeles County District customers can visit Los+Angeles+%28amwater.com%29.

