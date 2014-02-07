Over our decades of involvement in emerging country debt markets, we’ve witnessed many ups and downs. It’s easy to sink into feelings of doom and gloom in the down times, when we’re bombarded with negative headlines and have few places to hide. It is easy to succumb to that feeling of malaise today. Even with the global pandemic waning in intensity, things are not exactly returning to “normal.” Global inflation, a byproduct of trade wars and massive policy stimulus, is at multi-decade highs, necessitating a strong policy response from central banks. And Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had devastating consequences for the countries directly involved, and significant second-order consequences for those countries that rely on imported food and energy. Doom and gloom commentary abounds, including from those whose job it is to promote stability. 1

What we have observed over many years is that emerging countries are remarkably resilient in the face of shocks. Combine that resiliency with a generalized desire to move up the economic development ladder and improve living standards, and this helps explain why historically sovereign defaults have been relatively rare. It is true that the past few years have seen a spike in sovereign defaults, 2 but we don’t accept the doom and gloom scenario that argues a huge swath of the emerging world is on the brink of a debt crisis.

In support of our thesis, we screened the universe of 70 countries included in the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index (the benchmark for our external debt strategies) through the lens of established debt sustainability arithmetic. 3 Without delving into the math, a country’s debt-to-GDP ratio in the future is a function of four things:

the debt-to-GDP ratio today; the interest rate on the debt (a higher interest rate means higher future debt, all else equal); the growth rate of the economy (higher growth means a lower future debt ratio); and the budget balance (the bigger the deficit, the higher the future debt ratio).

Herein lies the concern: if interest rates are going higher, global growth is going lower, and existing debt-to-GDP ratios are higher than they were pre-Covid – doesn’t that portend financial disaster for emerging countries? We don’t believe so. Our analysis indicates that the vast majority of the sovereign debt universe has the fiscal space and flexibility to avoid crisis.

The accompanying exhibit summarizes our results. The cascading bars indicate the combined index weight of the countries listed in each category. The first thing to notice is that over 50% of the index is comprised of investment grade sovereigns that have some combination of sound debt dynamics and diversified funding sources to avoid crisis. These countries are listed in the first column. (Yes, some of them could be downgraded to double-B if we are in a prolonged period of low growth and rising rates, but default risk would remain very low.)

