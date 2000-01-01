Fairholme Capital Management recently disclosed its 13F portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on June 30.

Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio) founded Fairholme Capital Management in 1999. From 2000 to 2010, Fairholme’s funds achieved strong returns that outpaced the S&P 500, and Berkowitz was named Domestic Stock Fund Manager of the Decade by Morningstar in 2010. Berkowitz holds a concentrated value-based portfolio, inspired by Benjamin Graham's "The Intelligent Investor." He focuses on companies that have exceptional management, generate free cash and are cheaply priced compared to intrinsic value, as well as those that have an upcoming catalyst.

According to the latest 13F report, Fairholme did not really make any big changes to its portfolio in the second quarter, with most trades being additions or reductions that had less than a 1% impact. However, it did notably pick up two new positions related to homebuilding and construction: D.R. Horton Inc. ( DHI, Financial) and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ( WFG, Financial).

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

D.R. Horton

Fairholme established a holding worth 71,000 shares in D.R. Horton ( DHI, Financial), giving it a weight of 0.39% in the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $70.35 apiece.

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, D.R. Horton is the largest homebuilder in the U.S. by number of closings. It builds new homes and sells both new and old homes through four brands: Express, Emerald, Freedom and D.R. Horton, which are all marketed toward different age and wealth demographics.

In July, D.R. Horton reported that 24% of its contracts fell through in its recent quarter as climbing interest rates and inflation rendered customers unable to comfortably afford the houses they had been planning to buy. In other words, this highly cyclical company is heading straight for a cyclical downturn.

However, while short-term pain is inevitable, analysts remain skeptical that things will get as bad as the 2008 financial crisis. In order to prevent such a scenario from happening again, homebuilders have actually been intentionally underbuilding since the financial crisis, which has helped keep demand high and pushed prices up faster.

At a price-earnings ratio of 4.95, D.R. Horton is much cheaper than its historical median price-earnings ratio of 12.70 as well as the industry’s median of 8.17. Even if its earnings were to be cut in half, the stock would still theoretically be undervalued.

West Fraser Timber

Fairholme also bought 11,000 shares of West Fraser Timber ( WFG, Financial). At an average share price of $84.23 per share during the quarter, the stock takes up 0.11% of the equity portfolio.

West Fraser is a Canadian forestry company that produces lumber, engineered wood products, newsprint and wood chips. The largest lumber producer in North America, the company operates dozens of mill locations in Canada, the U.S. and Western Europe.

At the mercy of lumber prices, West Fraser is even more cyclical in nature than D.R. Horton. According to lumber spot price data, lumber prices spiked to previously unbelievable levels several times in 2021 and 2022, often surpassing $1,000 per 1,000 board feet. For reference, lumber prices typically traded around the mark of $330 per 1,000 board feet over the previous decade. The commodity remains at elevated prices for now, though it has fallen off all-time highs.

One interesting thing to note is that in July, CVC Capital and wood panel manufacturer Kronospan submitted an expression of their interest to collectively acquire West Fraser. Soon afterwards, West Fraser issued a statement that it had talked with the potential suitors but had not yet received a proposal and was not engaged in ongoing discussions about transaction terms. The potential for an acquisition bid would certainly be worth keeping in mind if the stock tanks on homebuilding weakness in the near term.

See also

The firm’s other notable trades of the second quarter included additions to Enterprise Product Partners LP ( EPD, Financial) and Commercial Metals Co. ( CMC, Financial) and reductions to The St. Joe Co. ( JOE, Financial) and Energy Transfer LP ( ET, Financial).

As of the quarter’s end, the firm held 15 stocks in an equity portfolio valued at $1.21 billion. The top holdings were St. Joe with 80.07% of the equity portfolio, Enterprise Products Partners with 7.24% and Commercial Metals with 6.27%.

In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in real estate via St. Joe, followed distantly by energy and basic materials.