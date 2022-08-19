DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / (IDGC:Pinksheets OTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcin Michel as new CEO of UTXO Technologies, Inc. Mr. Michel will lead day-to-day operations to include, executing the business plan of UTXO, as well as finalize the imminent closing(s) of the acquisition target(s) the company has been working on the last calendar year.

ABOUT MARCIN MICHEL

Mr. Michel is the founder and CEO of Utmost Tech, a leading-edge research & development center providing innovative solutions to energy, defense and maritime sectors. Founder and CEO of FRONTLINE Studios, Inc. a video game development company that delivered over 30 titles to publishers world-wide. Prior to Utmost Tech, Marcin has launched the research & development center with startup innovations hub for a public energy sector company - Energa in Poland. https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcinmichel/

ABOUT UTXO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

UTXO is focused on making acquisitions in the Information Technology & Renewable Energy Sectors.

IDGC's Plan of Operations.

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.idglobalcorp.io.

Contact: [email protected] for more information

SOURCE: ID Global Corporation

