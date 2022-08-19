The film will release on the Company's horror streaming platform, which is powered by Bloody Disgusting, on October 11

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that the Company has acquired all North American rights to the survival Belgian horror film Deep Fear. The film, which will have its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest this September, is set to release on SCREAMBOX October 11.

Directed by Grégory Beghin (Losers Revolution), three students set out on the adventure of a lifetime as they decide to celebrate their recent graduation in Paris. Eager to do something more exciting than visit the local tourist spots, they decide to descend into the capital city's cryptic catacombs. Safe within the underground, they find the escape they've been searching for, unaware that they are not alone in the darkness. When they discover a bunker created during the Nazi occupation, they have no way of knowing the danger that lurks within. Something, someone, is hunting them. Trapped deep underground, the group needs to get out before it's too late…

"The Catacombs are scary as it is, but inject a heavy dose of claustrophobia, an undead Nazi and his dog, and you've got yourself a nightmare deep under the streets of Paris. Dark, dank, and bloody, French horror is making a comeback and Deep Fear delivers the goods," says Brad Miska, Bloody Disgusting's Managing Director.

Written by Nicolas Tackian (Alex Hugo), the film pulls viewers away from the beautiful lights of the French capital into the notorious city of the dead. The film is executive produced by Sébastien Delloye, François Touwaide, and Noor Sadar.

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Acquisitions Manager, on behalf of Cinedigm and Gregory Chambet of WTFilms on behalf of the filmmakers.

Fantastic Fest 2022 runs from September 22 - September 29 in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit their website.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/pDxG_FbpX3Q

Synopsis: Three students celebrate their graduation by visiting the Paris catacombs. When they discover a bunker formerly occupied by the Nazis, little do they know it's not the only thing that was left behind. Something, someone, is now hunting them.

BLACK SWAN TALES:

BLACK SWAN TALES, created in 2020, is an association of producers bringing together: ENTRE CHIENS ET LOUPS from Belgium, producers of Into The Night (Netflix), WTFILMS from France, sales agents and producers for titles such as Deerskin directed by Quentin Dupieux or the upcoming Year of the Shark by Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma, and French media group MEDIAWAN.

CINEDIGM:

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

