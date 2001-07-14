Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Wednesday, August 31, Oliver Jenkyn, Group President & Regional President, North America, will present virtually at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

On Monday, September 12, Vasant Prabhu, Vice Chair, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

On Thursday, September 15, Ryan McInerney, President, will present at the Autonomous Research Virtual Annual Future of Commerce Symposium. The discussion will begin at 12:15 p.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 45 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.visa.com.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

