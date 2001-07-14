The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS) (“First Bancshares” or the “Company”), the holding company for The First Bank, announced today that M. Ray “Hoppy” Cole, Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of First Bancshares, assumed the additional position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of each of First Bancshares and The First Bank, effective August 18, 2022. E. Ricky Gibson, the former Chairman of the Board of First Bancshares, will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of each of First Bancshares and The First Bank, and Ted E. Parker has been appointed to serve as Lead Independent Director, effective as of August 18, 2022.

Mr. Cole said, “Ricky has been an integral part and significant contributor to the success of our company. Under his leadership of our board, we have grown from a small local company to a regional bank serving communities in the southeast with over 900 team members, and 97 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Louisiana.

On behalf of all of our stakeholders, I would like to thank Ricky for his leadership and look forward to his continued service on our board.

We are thrilled that Ted Parker will serve as our Lead Director. Ted and the Parker family were members of the original founders of our bank. Ted brings a great deal of institutional knowledge and business acumen to the Lead Director role.”

About The First Bancshares, Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank. Founded in 1996, The First Bank has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.

