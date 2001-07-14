KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Centrella Villas, a new, single-family home community in Fresno, California. The community is situated on Belmont Avenue east of Highway 180, providing easy access to downtown Fresno and the area’s major employment centers. Centrella Villas is close to shopping and dining at River Park Shopping Center as well as popular entertainment at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Forestiere Underground Gardens, Warnors Center for the Performing Arts and the historic Crest Theatre. Centrella Villas is also just minutes away from several golf courses and a short drive to Kings Canyon, Sequoia and Yosemite National Parks, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.

The desirable new homes at Centrella Villas showcase attractive design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,000 square feet. Additionally, the new community is zoned for the award winning Clovis Unified School District.

“Centrella Villas is convenient to Highway 180, providing easy access to downtown Fresno and the area’s major employers. The new community is also close to schools, shopping, dining and entertainment and is just a short drive to three national parks and the Sierra Nevada Mountains,” said Brian Kunec, Regional President, KB Home. “As with other KB Home communities, Centrella Villas provide home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Centrella Villas sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment only. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $400,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

