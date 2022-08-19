Bishop Rock Capital, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $103.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(7.76%), ICLR(6.08%), and AFG(5.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bishop Rock Capital, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 108,558-share investment in NYSE:ICE. Previously, the stock had a 5.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.3 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $109.09 per share and a market cap of $59.43Bil. The stock has returned -5.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-book ratio of 2.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.87 and a price-sales ratio of 6.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 22,818 shares in NYSE:CSL, giving the stock a 5.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $249.02 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, Carlisle Companies Inc traded for a price of $312.27 per share and a market cap of $16.06Bil. The stock has returned 53.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carlisle Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-book ratio of 5.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.57 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Bishop Rock Capital, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:MMC by 61,561 shares. The trade had a 4.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.42.

On 08/19/2022, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc traded for a price of $171.78 per share and a market cap of $85.20Bil. The stock has returned 13.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-book ratio of 7.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Bishop Rock Capital, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:AON by 31,051 shares. The trade had a 4.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.04.

On 08/19/2022, Aon PLC traded for a price of $299.87 per share and a market cap of $62.59Bil. The stock has returned 9.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-book ratio of 91.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Bishop Rock Capital, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:AFG by 66,933 shares. The trade had a 3.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.71.

On 08/19/2022, American Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $135.1 per share and a market cap of $11.35Bil. The stock has returned 2.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

