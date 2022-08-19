CNB Bank recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 476 stocks valued at a total of $155.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.32%), MSFT(4.24%), and CCNE(3.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CNB Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

CNB Bank reduced their investment in NAS:AMGN by 3,347 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $245.

On 08/19/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $250.86 per share and a market cap of $134.45Bil. The stock has returned 15.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-book ratio of 55.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.53 and a price-sales ratio of 5.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 3,225 shares in NAS:SMH, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $232.86 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF traded for a price of $234.99 per share and a market cap of $7.29Bil. The stock has returned -7.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.32.

During the quarter, CNB Bank bought 2,308 shares of NYSE:APD for a total holding of 4,420. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.28.

On 08/19/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $263.7 per share and a market cap of $57.70Bil. The stock has returned -0.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-book ratio of 4.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CNB Bank reduced their investment in ARCA:VYM by 4,172 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 08/19/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $109.5 per share and a market cap of $48.32Bil. The stock has returned 6.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

During the quarter, CNB Bank bought 2,206 shares of NAS:HON for a total holding of 5,887. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.59.

On 08/19/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $201.56 per share and a market cap of $134.44Bil. The stock has returned -9.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-book ratio of 7.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.58 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

