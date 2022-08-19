Scissortail Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $260.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(12.56%), VEU(5.90%), and IVV(5.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Scissortail Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Scissortail Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 11,932 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/19/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $138.23 per share and a market cap of $1,377.00Bil. The stock has returned -13.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 121.11, a price-book ratio of 10.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Scissortail Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SHOP by 954 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.1.

On 08/19/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $34.2 per share and a market cap of $41.23Bil. The stock has returned -76.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.79 and a price-sales ratio of 8.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Scissortail Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DXCM by 657 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.85.

On 08/19/2022, DexCom Inc traded for a price of $85.11 per share and a market cap of $32.20Bil. The stock has returned -32.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DexCom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 171.85, a price-book ratio of 14.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 81.59 and a price-sales ratio of 12.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 84,248-share investment in NAS:MBB. Previously, the stock had a 3.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.41 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $98.23 per share and a market cap of $21.47Bil. The stock has returned -8.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 81,990-share investment in ARCA:STIP. Previously, the stock had a 3.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.38 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.16 per share and a market cap of $12.78Bil. The stock has returned 1.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

