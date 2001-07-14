Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sema4 Holdings Corp. (“Sema4” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMFR, SMFRW) on behalf of Sema4 stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sema4 has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 22, 2021, CM Life Sciences, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, completed its business combination with Mount Sinai Genomics, Inc., and the combined public entity was renamed Sema4.

Less than a year later, on June 14, 2022, Sema4 announced that its Chief Financial Officer had departed.

Then, on August 15, 2022, after the market closed, Sema4 announced changes to its research and development team, including that its founder was stepping down from the organization and leaving his role as President and chief R&D Officer. The Company also disclosed that it was eliminating approximately 13% of its workforce as part of a series of restructuring and corporate realignments. Additionally, Sema4 lowered its 2022 revenue guidance to $245 million to $255 million from its prior guidance of $305 million to $315 million.

On this news, Sema4’s stock fell $0.80, or 33.3%, to close at $1.60 per share on August 16, thereby injuring investors.

