CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) "High Arctic" or the "Corporation” is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a monthly dividend payment of $0.005 per share to holders of common shares. The dividend is payable on September 14, 2022 to holders of High Arctic common shares of record at the close of business on August 31, 2022. The dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian Income Tax purposes.
About High Arctic
High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment. In western Canada High Arctic provides nitrogen services and pressure control equipment on a rental basis to exploration and production companies.
For further information, please contact:
Lance Mierendorf
Chief Financial Officer
1.403.508.7836
1.800.668.7143
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 2350, 330–5th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4
website: www.haes.ca
Email: [email protected]
