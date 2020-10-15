SAN DIEGO

/PRNewswire/ -- The law firm ofannounces that purchasers or acquirers of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) publicly traded securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with MINISO'sinitial public offering (the "IPO") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. Captioned, No. 22-cv-05815 (C.D. Cal.), theclass action lawsuit charges MINISO, certain of its top executives and directors, its representative in, and the IPO's underwriters with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.: Headquartered in("PRC"), MINISO purports to be a fast-growing global value retailer which serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores. On, defendants held the IPO, issuing approximately 30.4 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to the investing public atper ADS, pursuant to the Registration Statement.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that the IPO's Registration Statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants and other undisclosed related parties owned and controlled a much larger amount of MINISO stores than previously stated; (ii) as a result, MINISO concealed its true costs; (iii) MINISO did not represent its true business model; (iv) defendants, including MINISO and its Chairman, engaged in planned unusual and unclear transactions; (v) as a result of at least one of these transactions, MINISO is at risk of breaching contracts with PRC authorities; and (vi) MINISO would imminently and drastically drop its franchise fees.On, market researcher Blue Orca Capital published a report on MINISO which alleged several issues with MINISO, including that "contrary to [MINISO]'s claims, many MINISO stores are secretly owned by [MINISO] executives or insiders closely connected to the chairman" and "[u]ltimately, we believe that there is overwhelming evidence that MINISO misleads the market about its core business." As Blue Orca explained, "[o]ur suspicion is that MINISO realized early in the pre-IPO process that a brick-and-mortar retailer would be far less attractive to investors than an asset-light franchise business, so we think that [MINISO] simply lied about these stores." Blue Orca added that "Chinese corporate filings also indicate, in our view, that the chairman siphoned hundreds of millions from the public company through opaquejurisdictions as the middleman in a crooked headquarters deal." Blue Orca further concluded that "[i]ndependent evidence, including archived disclosures on MINISO's Chinese website, reports in Chinese media and interviews with former employees, indicate that MINISO is a brand in serious peril," noting that "MINISO lowered its franchising fee by 63% over the past two years in a desperate effort to attract franchisees." On this news, MINISO's ADS price fell nearly 15%.As of, MINISO ADSs closed atper ADS, representing more than a 70% decline from theIPO price.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any purchaser or acquirer of MINISO publicly traded securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of theclass action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– in. The 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering nearlyfor investors last year, more than triple the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900,, CA 92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

