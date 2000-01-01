Tesla Inc. ( TSLA, Financial) is the world's largest electric vehicle maker, which went from near bankruptcy in 2008 to superior stardom by 2020 as the stock price jumped by over 780% in that year alone.

The company has still been performing strongly, but since its all-time highs in November 2021, the stock has corrected down by approximately 27%. According to 13F filings, George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) was buying in the second quarter when shares traded at an average price of $822, which is approximately 8% lower than where the stock was trading at the time of writing. Soros' firm loaded up on 29,883 shares with a total market value of about $25 million.

In this discussion, I wil break down Tesla’s strong quarter, which was reported in July, and highlight some of its recent developments.

Strong second quarter

Tesla generated strong financial results for the second quarter of 2022 despite several challenges. It posted revenue of $16.93 billion, which beat analysts' estimates by roughly $2 million.

In its report, Tesla's management team noted:

“We continued to make significant progress across the business during the second quarter of 2022. Though we faced certain challenges, including limited production and shutdowns in Shanghai for the majority of the quarter."

Management was referring to the ongoing and widespread Covid-19 lockdowns in China as a result of the government's strict shutdown and clean policy. This resulted in a slump in sales during April and May. However, in June, EV sales made a strong comeback and popped by a blistering 130% year over year to 546,000 units. July also showed strong growth in EV sales of 110% year over year to 486,000 units.

China has the world's largest population of 1.4 billion people, a growing middle class and the world's number one EV market. The country has made a commitment to a 2060 carbon neutral plan, which does have a much longer timescale than most countries but is still better than nothing in helping to prevent climate change. Carbon neutral plans are expected to accelerate the growth for EV companies such as Tesla in China.

Tesla is the third-largest EV maker in China with approximately 10% market share. The company has completed its Shanghai production line expansion program, which is expected to ramp up production to 22,000 vehicles per week by the end of 2022.

If we pair this with annual production from Tesla’s existing Fremont factory, which produces approximately 600,000 vehicles per year, with its Berlin and Austin, Texas factory ramp ups, management is confident about hitting its production goal of a staggering 1.5 million units by the end of the year.

Tesla achieved one of the highest operating margins in the industry of 14.6% and strong positive free cash flow of $621 million in the second quarter. Its gross margin did fall slightly to 27.9%, but is still strong relative to the industry. Earnings per share popped to $2.27, which beat Wall Street's consensus estimates by 48 cents.

The company's energy division has achieved a record quarter on all products with the exception of solar roofing.

Self-driving vehicles

When training artificial intelligence models for self-driving vehicles, the company with the most data wins. In this case, Tesla has the most real-world driving miles of any autonomous vehicle company. In the second quarter, Tesla has racked up a staggering 35 million miles for its full self-driving Beta and is getting closer to full autonomy. As Elon Musk has stated in prior earnings calls, “This is a march of 9s trying to get a probability of no injury above 99.999999% of miles for city driving.”

Tesla sells its bitcoin

Tesla has had a hot-and-cold relationship with bitcoin. The company invested a staggering $1.5 billion into the asset class in early 2021 and began to accept it as vehicle payment. However, it subsequently suspended the bitcoin payment option, citing environmental concerns. Then in the second quarter, the company announced, “We have converted approximately 75% of our Bitcoin purchases into fiat currency. Conversions in Q2 added $936M of cash to our balance sheet.”

The company also has a fortress-like balance sheet with $18.9 billion in cash and short-term investments, along with $6.6 billion in total debt, only about $1 billion of which is current (due within the next two years).

Valuation

The GF Value Line indicates Tesla has a fair value of around $1,000 per share, which means the stock is modestly undervalued at the time of writing based on historical ratios, past financial performance and future earnings projections.

Final thoughts

Tesla is an innovative company with a driven founder who has the incredible ability to execute. Vehicle sales are growing strong and its production is ramping up globally to meet demand. Self-driving technology gives the stock major optionality for the future as it could disrupt the entire transportation industry.

The purchase by Soros really just adds a seal of approval and helps to gauge the valuation.