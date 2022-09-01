HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Sean Deehan as Leader for Hong Kong and Macau, effective 1 September 2022. Sean will also continue in his current position as Hong Kong Market Leader for WTW’s Insurance Consulting & Technology (ICT) business.

Sean brings with him 25 years of life insurance, health insurance and pensions experience, including more than 10 years working in Mainland China and Hong Kong. He joined WTW in January last year to develop and grow the ICT business in Hong Kong.

Commenting on the appointment, Clare Muhiudeen, Head of Asia, WTW, said: “Hong Kong remains a major international financial centre in Asia, a gateway to and from Mainland China and a key market in our Greater Bay Area growth plans. With the breadth and strength of WTW solutions, and the diverse and experienced leadership team in Hong Kong, Sean will lead our One WTW operations in Hong Kong to support companies here as the territory reopens following the pandemic.”

Commenting on his new role, Sean said: “I’m delighted to be given this opportunity to lead our business operations and team of colleagues in Hong Kong and Macau. After the last few years of Covid restrictions, we are now seeing the beginning of the re-opening of Hong Kong. The post-pandemic recovery is in sight and we are confident that Hong Kong will emerge stronger than ever. We will continue to support our clients in strengthening their organisational and business resilience, and uncovering opportunities for sustainable success.”

Prior to WTW, Sean was the CEO of a UK-owned life insurer in Hong Kong where he led the transaction to sell the business to the group’s Mainland China JV life insurance unit. He also served as a non-executive director of the JV insurer and supported its successful entry into the Chinese pension market.

