This National Dog Day will be pawsome for pups and their owners when Krispy Kreme unleashes its Doggie Doughnuts for the first time in the U.S., enabling fans to share the joy and deliciousness of the brand with their dogs.

Canines can enjoy ‘pawsome’ Krispy Kreme-themed dog treats beginning Aug. 26 (Photo: Business Wire)

The limited-edition baked treats for dogs of all ages and sizes will be available at participating shops while supplies last National Dog Day, Friday Aug. 26, and over the weekend if any treats remain.

Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts include six doughnut-shaped biscuits, inspired by classic Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Doggie Doughnuts will be available in a specially designed six-count box for purchase in-shop and via drive-thru.

“Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome.”

Doggie Doughnuts are dog friendly, doughnut shaped biscuits handmade by Huds+and+Toke%2C an Australia-based artisan baked pet treat company. Each Doggie Doughnut is designed specifically for dogs of all sizes and ages, made with a hard-baked cookie and ingredients such as Carob, a substitute for chocolate. Doggie Doughnuts are intended as snack and are not formulated to be served as a complete and balanced meal.

Krispy Kreme will also have tails wagging this weekend with a limited-edition red bandana covered in a pattern of dogs, bones and doughnuts – a stylish accessory for the sweetest doughnut-loving dogs. Krispy Kreme dog bandanas come in one size that fits most dogs and will be available while supplies last at participating locations.

Share how you’re showing your pup some love with Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information on Krispy Kreme’s limited-edition Doggie Doughnuts, visit www.krispykreme.com%2Fpromos%2Fdoggiedoughnuts.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

About Huds and Toke

Our partners at Huds & Toke helped us bring the joy of Krispy Kreme to our furry friends. Huds and Toke is a family-owned pet product company in Queensland, Australia focused on treats made with quality ingredients. All treats are made in their facility on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland. Their mission is to design high quality treats for animals to enjoy all over the world!

