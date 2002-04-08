MANOR, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) today announced the opening of ShadowGlen, its newest Terrata Homes community in the Austin market. Located in the historic town of Manor, this amenity-rich community offers homebuyers a variety of new, upgraded homes with spacious layouts and designer finishes.



The neighborhood boasts a community clubhouse and fitness center, four-acre water park, a children’s playground, the exclusive ShadowGlen Golf Club, and more. Located just half a mile down the street is the highly-rated ShadowGlen Elementary School, making school drop-off and pickup more convenient than ever.

Terrata Homes at ShadowGlen offers a lineup of eight exclusive floor plans that have been designed with space and luxury in mind. Each home flaunts elevated interiors and upgrades, exceptional exterior appeal, and open-concept, expansive layouts. These homes range in size from 1,993 square feet to 2,562 square feet and three to four bedrooms. There’s something to love about every floor plan with a variety of additional spaces available such as flex rooms, lofts, covered front porches and back patios, and more. Every new home comes outfitted with a host of modern must-have upgrades, including a full suite of stainless-steel KitchenAid® appliances, sprawling granite countertops, stunning white cabinetry with crown molding, gorgeous backsplash designs, hardwood flooring throughout, and covered outdoor living spaces.

ShadowGlen offers peaceful, family-friendly living with close proximity to an abundance of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Right down the road, homeowners will love quick access to delicious Texas barbecue, a variety of local parks, and the ShadowGlen golf course.

New homes at ShadowGlen start in the $450s with move-in ready opportunities available. For additional information or to schedule a tour of this exceptional community, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (877) 848-6295 ext 424 or visit TerrataHomes.com/ShadowGlen.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

