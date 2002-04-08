Management team will host R&D day on Thursday, September 15, from 10am ET in New York City with Key Opinion Leader (KOL) participation

Pipeline and business update, translational and clinical data on eblasakimab in development for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) and other topics related to the AD landscape to be discussed with a live webcast option

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it will be hosting a R&D Day on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 10:00am to 1:30pm ET at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, NY.

The event will include presentations from management as well as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in dermatology, Peter A. Lio, MD of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and Shawn Kwatra, MD of Johns Hopkins University, who will discuss the emerging unmet needs, therapeutic landscape and molecular mechanisms underlying AD.

ASLAN’s leadership team including Carl Firth PhD (Founder and CEO), Stephen Doyle (Chief Business Officer), Alex Kaoukhov MD (Chief Medical Officer), and other members of the senior R&D management team will discuss the pipeline portfolio led by eblasakimab, a potential novel, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor α1 subunit (IL-13Rα1) being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe AD.

The event will provide a comprehensive update on the eblasakimab development program, including:

Translational data on eblasakimab’s unique mechanism of action

Clinical data from the Phase 1b proof-of-concept study of eblasakimab

Overview of eblasakimab’s development strategy and path to market

Update on the latest in AD research

Formal presentations will be followed by a KOL panel discussion.

To attend the event in person or virtually, please click here for registration. For in-person attendance, please register in advance as space is limited. A replay of the event and presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website at https://ir.aslanpharma.com/

About eblasakimab

Eblasakimab is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, with the potential to deliver a differentiated safety and efficacy profile as well as an improved dosing regimen for atopic dermatitis patients. In September 2021, ASLAN announced positive results from the Phase 1b multiple-ascending-dose study that established proof-of-concept of eblasakimab and supported its potential as a novel treatment for AD. In early 2022, ASLAN initiated the TREK-AD Phase 2b trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of eblasakimab in moderate-to-severe AD patients.



About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and farudodstat (also known as ASLAN003), a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, in autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in California and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

Forward looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and/or its affiliates (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy and clinical development plans; the Company's plans to develop and commercialize eblasakimab and farudodstat; the safety and efficacy of eblasakimab and farudodstat; the Company's plans and expected timing with respect to clinical trials, clinical trial enrolment and clinical trial results for eblasakimab and farudodstat; the potential of eblasakimab as a first-in-class treatment for atopic dermatitis; and of farudodstat as a treatment for autoimmune disease.

